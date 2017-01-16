Man assaults ex-girlfriend in LaGrange store bathroom, police say

LaGrange police are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend in a convenience store bathroom before stealing her car and driving away, according to a police release.
Police are looking for Clifford Poythress, of Pine Mountain, Ga., who allegedly forced his way into a convenience store ladies room where his ex-girlfriend had gone to seek refuge during an argument. She told police he struck her, then took her car keys and drove away in her car shortly after midnight Monday.
Warrants have been issued charging Poythress with robbery by force, auto theft, battery and criminal trespass.
Anyone with information on the location of Poythress is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department or Troup County Crime Stoppers.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
