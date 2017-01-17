Two Columbus innovators are Knight Cities Challenge finalists

Two Columbus innovators are among 144 finalists named Tuesday in the Knight Foundation’s Knight Cities Challenge, the foundation has announced.
The Knight Cities Challenge is a program the foundation established two years ago to seek ideas for improving life in the 26 so-called Knight Cities, those where Knight-Ridder newspapers were published before the chain was sold to The McClatchy Co. in 2006.
Now in its third year, the challenge is part of a three-year, $15 million commitment that the Knight Foundation launched in fall 2014. Since then, the Knight Cities Challenge has named a total of 69 winning ideas over its first and second years. Columbus has had several ideas chosen in the first two years.
Open to innovators of all types, the Knight Cities Challenge asked applicants to answer the question: What’s your best idea to make cities more successful?
More than 4,500 applicants proposed a wide range of ideas, from technology and other solutions that better connect local government with the public and increase voter engagement, to creating public spaces — parks, trails, pools and even treehouses — that connect people from diverse backgrounds and contribute to economic growth. Many of the projects also address pressing community challenges, proposing ideas to break down racial divides, repair blighted neighborhoods, and address social and economic inequities.
Submissions came from many nonprofit and government organizations, as well as design experts, urban planning organizations and individuals focused on making their cities more successful. Each of the ideas focuses on one or more of three drivers of city success:
▪ Talent: Ideas that help cities attract and keep talented people;
▪ Opportunity: Ideas that expand economic prospects and break down divides;
▪ Engagement: Ideas that spur connection and civic involvement.
Winners, who will receive a share of up to $5 million, will be announced this spring.
“The finalists use creativity and inventiveness to tackle community challenges and realize new opportunities, proposing ideas that are unique to their city, but also hold lessons and inspiration for civic innovators across the country,” said George Abbott, Knight Foundation director for community and national initiatives.
The local finalists are:
Common Grounds by The Columbus Museum (submitted by Carmen Overton): Fostering community connection by engaging young people to gather stories, impressions and pictures of growing up in the Warren Williams public housing neighborhood or similar areas of Columbus. The project will be shared in an exhibition at the museum.
A “Golden” Opportunity: Civic Engagement on Columbus’ South Commons by Friends of the South Commons (submitted by Virginia Causey): Creating a “civic commons” where diverse residents engage in recreation and entertainment by redeveloping Columbus’ historic South Commons, including a playground, multiuse lawn, benches, trees and walking and bike paths.
