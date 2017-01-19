Entire Cottonmouths team transported to Illinois hospital after bus crash

MORTON, Ill.— A charter bus carrying the Columbus Cottonmouths hockey team crashed Thursday afternoon on an interchange ramp between I-74 and I-55, about 20 miles from Peoria, Ill.
They were scheduled to play the Rivermen this weekend.
Owner Wanda Amos was reached by phone just after 3 p.m. in Washington, D.C., and said she had talked to coach and general manager and coach Jerome Bechard. He told her all of the players were alive and had been transported to the hospital for evaluation. One player had to be extracted from the rear of the bus and suffered a possible fracture.
There were two serious injuries according to a spokesman for the Illinois State Police. Six ambulances and a school bus responded to take the injured to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, a Level 1 trauma center, in Peoria, the spokesman said. At 3:45 p.m., state police were still working the scene.
The Cottonmouths traveling party of 24 included Bechard, staff and players.
“They took all my team to the hospital,” Amos said.
She said the Rivermen owner and head coach were on the way to the hospital.
Dave Eminian and Andy Kravetz of the Journal Star contributed to this story. Stay with us as provide updates.
