Man charged with murder in death of his 4-year-old son

A 35-year-old Columbus man has been charged with second-degree murder after a 4-year-old boy’s death from traumatic brain injuries suffered last September has been ruled a homicide, Columbus Police report.
Police are searching for Nathaniel Washington-Ghant III, who has been charged in the death of his son, Nathaniel Washington-Ghant IV, police say.
Police were called originally to a North Lumpkin Road apartment in 2012 and discovered the infant injured. The father was originally charged with cruelty to children.
In September of last year, police were again called and they discovered the now 4-year-old boy dead. A death investigation ensued and on Jan. 13, local police were notified by the state medical examiner that the child’s manner of death was homicide and the cause of death was “delayed complications to traumatic brain injury,” according to a police release.
Police are asking that anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts to call 911 and/or Detective David Stokes at (706) 225-4242.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
