Columbus leaders unveil 5-step plan to reduce poverty, spur economic growth

A group of prominent Columbus leaders - representing various sectors of the community - unveiled a plan Friday to spur economic growth and increase prosperity in the region.
The initiative called “Columbus 2025” was presented during a news conference at the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce located at the Columbus Depot. The plan focuses on five action areas: Targeted Economic Growth; Talented and Educated People; Enterprising Culture; Vibrant and Connected Places and Cohesive Image and Identity. Committees have been set up to implement each segment of the plan, and the results will be evaluated based on a series of baseline, best-practice metrics.
Those who unveiled the initiative Friday were Billy Blanchard, President and CEO of Columbus Bank and Trust; Audrey Tillman, executive vice president and general counsel at Aflac; Jackie Lowe, a retired Georgia Power executive; and Jimmy Yancey, retired chairman of Synovus.
Blanchard and Tillman are chair and vice chair of the Columbus 2025 initiative, respectively. Tillman, Yancey, and Lowe tri-chaired a Prosperity Initiative which served as the precursor to the current plan.
“I want to welcome you here for this launch of Columbus 2025, a very comprehensive strategic plan that will get us to another level as a city and region,” said Yancey, as he introduced the results after 18-months of planning. “It will transform this economy for another time. And transformation for this economy in Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley and this region has happened more than one time in our history.”
The room was filled with city, business, nonprofit and educational leaders, many of whom serve on the project’s steering committee. Those in attendance included Mayor Teresa Tomlinson, Muscogee County School District Superintendent David Lewis, United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley President Scott Ferguson and Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley President Betsy Covington.
Blanchard said Columbus 2025 is a collective regional effort to address three overarching goals: Reducing poverty, increasing prosperity and improving the overall quality of life for people living in the region. It was developed in four phases: Competitive Assessment; Target Business Analysis and Marketing Review; Community and Economic Development Strategy; and Implementation Plan. He described the five-step plan as follows:
Targeted Economic Growth - A focus on a renewed effort to grow existing business through a comprehensive and collaborative business retention and expansion effort; a comprehensive marketing strategy with a data-rich, GIS website; straightening its partnership with Fort Benning to support support growth at the military base.
Talented and Educated People - Aligning education and workforce systems through a comprehensive cradle to grave initiative; tracking high school graduates enrolling in college, percentage of population enrolling in pre-K.
Enterprising Culture - Strengthening the culture of entrepreneurship and small business development in the Columbus area and expand the resources available in this area; creating a one-stop-shop for entrepreneurs and identifying investor communities to support the incubation of emerging companies.
Vibrant and Connected Places - A focus on connecting people and places with expanded opportunities to walk and bike and use transit, promoting vibrant and attractive neighborhoods, corridors and activity centers, and maximizing the impact of the Chattahoochee River.
Cohesive Image and Identity - Creating a unified community brand to enable the region to tell it’s unique story to the outside word.
The project began in 2015 as a Regional Prosperity Initiative developed by a diverse group of leaders. Tillman said they analyzed information from dozens of one-one meetings, focus groups and more than 1,700 online survey responses. The data revealed both opportunities and challenges that Columbus faces in the new economy, she said.
“We learned that we were growing more slowly than similar cities in the southeast,” she said. “We found that our population had increased 24 percent in 1970 and 2013. However, that ranks 58th out 61 of our peer cities.”
The region hasn’t been retaining, attracting and developing talent at the levels necessary, she said. And the area fell below most of its peer communities in the percentage of people over 25 years of age with a bachelor’s degree.
“We also learned that our economy was much slower to recover during the two last recessions,” she said. “... Last year, we added as many positions as we did in 2,000. So it’s been 16 years.”
Tillman with 20 percent of the local population - and one in three children - lives in poverty.
“We thought as a committee that it was critical that we know and understand our challenges,” she said, “that we not shy away from them, that we address and tackle them so we can develop an appropriate strategy to address them and overcome them in 2025.”
Tillman also pointed out good news. She said graduation rates have improved, and more youths are going to college. The region also has a strong philanthropic community that invests in the community when there’s a need.
“And we confirmed that Fort Benning is indeed a shining star in this community,” she said. “Not just for soldiers and the number of people that are here, but economically approximately $4.7 billion comes to this community because of Fort Benning.”
For more information on the Columbus 2025 plan go to Columbusga2025.com.
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
Comments