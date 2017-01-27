Columbus leaders unveil 5-step plan to reduce poverty, spur economic growth

Surveillance video shows Georgia lawmaker after shooting

Police fire shots at alleged shoplifter inside Walmart

LaGrange police chief apologizes for 1940 lynching

Snorkeler harvests river for "River Treasures"....including weapons

Community leaders celebrate Dairy Queen construction in Phenix City

CSU Instructor Talks About Losing Student To Gun Violence

Coming Attraction: Here's a sneak peek at short film based on Carson McCullers story

3:38