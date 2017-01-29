Sign at Britt David Baptist Church goes viral

It was the son of the Rev. Tim Jones who got the idea for the sign outside Britt David Baptist Church in Columbus.
Seeing it as a way of attracting young people, Alex Jones said he never dreamed it would be viewed worldwide.
“I had no idea something like this would happen,” Alex said.
The sign reads “Cash God Inside. Howbow Dah?
Alex said the phrase comes from what a 13-year-old girl said on a segment of the “Dr. Phil” television show when which went viral on social media.
“Some of the older members of the church did not know what it meant but the young ones sure did,” said the church pastor.
Though the word cash is used, it is not a reference to money but rather the way the girl said catch.
“It is about catching God,” Jones said.
Alex, a Columbus State University student, said the sign has gone everywhere, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc. He said, “BuzzFeed,’ a website providing news for millennials has shown the sign.
The pastor said, sometimes, the church’s signs are informational, telling members of events, and, sometimes, the signs are inspirational for believers, such as one reading “Jesus Loves You,” something just to give them a boost.
This one he says is entertaining and he hopes people understand and are laughing along with church members.
“We do hope it brings somebody new into the church,” Jones said.
He said by all the attention it has received that it shows millennials are “paying attention.”
Of the sign, the pastor remarked, “We see it as a springboard to share the gospel.”
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments