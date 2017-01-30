Longtime Ledger Sports Editor Cecil Darby dies

Longtime Columbus Ledger sportswriter and editor Cecil Darby died on Saturday at Spring Harbor, McMullen Funeral Home confirmed.
Darby was 92. Arrangements were incomplete on Monday morning.
“He was one of the good ones,” said retired Ledger-Enquirer Editoral Page Editor Billy Winn. “He worked in an era when high school and college football and minor league baseball dominated the sports pages.”
Sammy Howard, former mayor of Phenix City, knew Darby on multiple levels, first as a standout player for Central High School in the 1950s, then as a coach at Hardaway and Glenwood.
“He’s the best sportswriter we've ever had,” Howard said of Darby, a longtime friend.
Even today, Howard pulls out the tattered old newspaper clips and reads Darby’s words.
“He really, and I mean really, cared about high school sports and you could tell by the way he wrote it was dear to him,” Howard said. “I was recently reading the article about the 1956 game we played against Columbus High.”
Central lost 14-13.
“It was just like I was there again,” Howard said. “He got it right. Just like I remembered it.”
In 1969, Howard coached a Yazoo City team that won the Mississippi state championship.
“He called me up to do a story and I remember he was so easy to talk to,” Howard said. “We ended up at Hardaway the next year. You could always trust him to get it right.”
Darby, the son of Cecil Albert Darby, Sr. and Jewel Owen Darby, worked in the Ledger, the afternoon newspaper, for 36 years. He was a 1942 Columbus High School graduate, he briefly attended the University of Florida.
He spent nearly three years in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II, mostly in the Pacific.
After his retirement from the newspaper, Darby was honored for his work many times.
He was inducted into the Chattahoochee Valley Sports Hall of Fame. Darby went into the South Atlantic League Hall of Fame in 1995 in a class that included pitcher Bob Gibson, catcher Al Lopez and the legendary Enos Slaughter.
He kept meticulous records and in 2006 donated much of what he had accumulated to the Columbus State University archives. The collection included extensive material on Columbus minor league baseball teams dating back to the late 1800s.
He has boxscores, rosters, photographs and scrapbooks of the Columbus Cardinals, Columbus Foxes, Columbus Astros, Columbus Yankees, Columbus RedStixx, Columbus Mudcats and most recently the Columbus Catfish.
“I can remember when we went to Golden Park to see the Columbus Cardinals,” Winn said. “The men in our family read the sports pages. And I am convinced one of the reasons they went to the ballpark was because of his coverage.”
His material also included extensive information on the Columbus College athletic programs in the earlier years.
