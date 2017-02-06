Unemployed? Dollar General bringing 10,000 new jobs to Georgia in 2017

A new Dollar General under construction at the Hopewell Church Road exit on I-185 is just one among hundreds of stores slated for Georgia in 2017.
The company plans to build 1,000 new stores throughout the state, creating 10,000 new jobs, according to a news release recently issued by the company. The expansion will represent a nine percent overall increase to the company’s workforce and “mark the largest one-year employee increase through organic store and distribution center growth in the company’s 78-year history,” the the release said. But the company is not releasing the exact locations of new stores at this time.
“Dollar General looks forward to welcoming new employees who want to grow with us as we expand throughout the states we serve,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer. “These new jobs reflect the organization’s commitment to seize growth opportunities and further deliver Dollar General’s value proposition of everyday low prices on quality merchandise to customers in 1,000 new locations in 2017.”
The expansion is part of the company’s new store growth plan and the opening of a new state-of-the-art distribution center in Jackson, Ga., according to the release. The land, purchased in May, sits in both Butts and Spalding counties.
The new distribution center is expected to service more than 1,000 stores in the southeast. It will be the 15th facility in the retailer’s growing distribution network.
Dollar General currently has more than 700 stores and over 5,000 employees in Georgia. Its 14 other distribution centers are located in Alabama, California, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.
“Dollar General’s decision to locate in Butts and Spalding Counties speaks volumes to the culture of collaboration that exists for business in Georgia,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Chris Carr. “We would like to congratulate everyone involved in this project, and we look forward to supporting Dollar General in its future growth in Georgia.”
To apply for one of the 10,000 jobs coming to the state, go to www.dollargeneral.com/careers.
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
