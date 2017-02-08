Angels indeed rescue Angel Dog Rescue, but no-kill shelter needs more help

Six weeks ago, we reported that Angel Dog Rescue needs some angels to rescue it. Now, we can report the no-kill shelter in southwest Georgia has received a significant amount of help – but it still needs more.
That’s the message Angel Dog’s unpaid director, Susan Hayley, emailed to supporters Friday. Thanks to Ledger-Enquirer readers sharing the story, she said, a surge of donations has amounted to a record month of fundraising for the nonprofit organization in Georgetown and enabled it to pay down its $30,000 debt.
Hayley wrote, “Some prayers have been answered! … Generosity has abounded. … Now, if we can just keep this momentum going, we will be able to meet the costs of running the rescue and caring for our current foster dogs.
“We are so grateful to everyone who contributed to make this blessing possible. Your continued support will also allow us to provide heartworm and other treatments that have been on hold, as well as vetting for the sick, hurt and abandoned dogs.”
Beyond the one-time gifts, Angel Dog needs ongoing financial contributions for its monthly operating expenses, which can exceed $5,000, because all of its funding comes from private donations, Hayley said. Without a steady stream of sufficient revenue, Angel Dog could be in debt again.
“This money includes food, medicine, vetting and major medical, transportation, repairs,” she wrote. “When there is a critical care dog, it is more.
“With your continued support, we are hoping to raise enough funds not only to operate on a daily basis, but quite possibly to put a little money aside for those very emergencies, so that we don’t have to worry about how we're going to pay for it.”
In addition to money, Angel Dog needs folks willing to provide foster homes for rescued dogs.
When the Ledger-Enquirer visited in December, Hayley had 25 rescued dogs living with her, including 15 inside, because no more foster homes were available. Since then, a group from Suncoast Animal League in Palm Harbor, Fla., took approximately half of them.
“They’re in good hands, and most of them have already been adopted,” Hayley told the Ledger-Enquirer in an interview Tuesday evening. “It’s gone a long way toward helping my back problems. I was physically and mentally overwhelmed with that many dogs.”
But, despite being 78 and saving hundreds of dogs in 12 years, Hayley remains dedicated to this daunting mission. After receiving rumors that Angel Dog was fixing to fold, she felt compelled to insist in her email to supporters, “No, we are NOT closing.”
Hayley still has six rescued dogs in her house and six in her back yard, so Angel Dog still needs more foster homes. And the need continues to grow: Monday, she emailed supporters with another heart-tugging tale. This stray, named Grandpa Kaigler, was rescued after falling into a pit.
Hayley wrote, “It’s just so wrong! He should not have to foster his own self in this abandoned flea-infested hovel.”
To make donations, provide a foster home or receive Angel Dog’s emailed updates with rescue stories, visit www.angeldogrescue.com. Checks may be mailed to Angel Dog Rescue, 21 High St., Georgetown, Ga., 39854. To contact Hayley, email her at sugull@bellsouth.net or call Angel Dog at 334-695-5163.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
