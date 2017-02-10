$1 million plaza planned for Martin Pedestrian Bridge, Riverwalk

The city is set to build a $1 million plaza at the entrance to the Frank Martin Pedestrian Bridge, to be known as the Mott’s Green Plaza, where the old Mott House stood until it burned down in 2014.
The Georgia Department of Transportation is paying $800,000 of the costs and the city will pick up the other $200,000, according to an agreement the Columbus Council approved in December.
The local 20 percent match will come from the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax discretionary funds and is already budgeted in the fiscal 2017 Capital Improvement Program.
The project will relocate and rehabilitate current masonry monuments on the site, add a covered 60-foot long bridge to be built out over the river that commemorates both Horace King and "The Last Battle" of the Civil War, and add new paving design to align the pass through under the bridge with the Riverwalk.
Council voted 9-0 (with Councilor Mimi Woodson absent) in December to move forward with the project.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
Comments