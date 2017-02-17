Mayor Teresa Tomlinson in audacious speech: ‘We are remaking this city’

2:01 Murder suspect pleads not guilty in death of his son Pause

4:19 Mayor to community: Crime is down and significantly so

0:50 Suspect in 5 Corner Lotto fatal shooting makes court appearance

2:54 Surveillance video shows one of oak trees at Toomer's Corner on fire

1:52 Coming Attraction: Here's a sneak peek at short film based on Carson McCullers story

4:41 Church sign goes viral

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

15:06 Carmike Cinemas President and CEO David Passman Sunday Interview

1:31 It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people