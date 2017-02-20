Congressman tells crowd: ‘It was black history that made America great”

With “alternative facts” and “fake news” prominent in politics these days, Congressman Cedric Richmond attempted to set the record straight Monday while visiting Columbus.
Richmond, who represents the 2nd District of Louisiana in the U.S. House of Representatives, is the youngest person to serve as chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus on Capitol Hill. He spoke at the 32nd Annual Black History Observance Breakfast held at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.
Reflecting on the sacrifices made by Frederick Douglass, Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King Jr. and other black pioneers, Richmond said many black Americans are anxious about the election of President Donald Trump. He said they see it as an affront to all that was accomplished by the civil rights movement and the election of the country’s first black president.
Richmond said that’s why it’s important to know black history and the sacrifices made by previous generations.
“... We have someone running around here from every mountaintop, every radio, every TV, talking about ‘We’re going to make America Great Again,” he said. “Well, it was black history that made America great in the first damn place.
“So, if you want to talk about how this country got to be a more perfect union, it got to be a more perfect union because of the blood, sweat and tears of the civil rights movement,” he said. “It became a more perfect union because John Lewis was beaten, and because King was killed, and because Abraham Lincoln was assassinated. That’s how America became a more perfect union.
He said America didn’t wake up an ‘exceptional country,’ it became an exceptional country.
“So no matter what you hear, or how often you hear it, or how many times you see it on a baseball cap, just know and take pride in how this country became great in the first place,” he said.
The Black History Month Observance Breakfast is an annual event under the direction of Congressman Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. In previous years, keynote speakers have included Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Congressman Elijah Cummings, former Congressmen Floyd Flake, Bill Gray, and J. C. Watts, former United States Surgeon General David Satcher, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn and, then, Senator Barack Obama.
Proceeds from the event have benefited local nonprofit organizations such as the House of Mercy, the Columbus African American History Museum, and the Liberty Theatre.
On Monday, other speakers included Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson and Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe. Music was provided by the Carver High School Fine Arts Department.
Three awards were presented to notable community leaders. Greg Davis, founder and owner of Davis Broadcasting, won the the Legacy Award. Bennie Newroth, a retired Columbus Regional Health executive, received the Unsung Hero Award. And Shae Anderson, director of the Liberty Theatre; and Norman Hardman, both won he the Emerging Leader Award.
During his speech, Richmond made fun of some of Trump’s recent comments about black history and black elected officials.
“Despite the White House not knowing, the Congressional Black Caucus is alive and well,” he said. “ We are 49 members strong. We represent 78 million Americans, 17 million black people, and that’s 41 percent of black people.
“But that means we represent about 61 million people who are not African American, who are not urban, who are not inner city,” he added. “We represent the suburbs. We represent rural America and we fight for distressed communities. We fight for underrepresented communities, we fight for poor people. But you know what we’re really just fighting for justice and equality for all.”
And while the CBC is alive and well, Richmond said he wanted to clear up for the White House that Frederick Douglass is not alive and well, referencing remarks that Trump made about Douglass during a recent Black History Month event at the White House.
During a “listening session,” Trump praised abolitionist Frederick Douglass, who died in 1895.
He mentioned Douglass as “an example of somebody who has done an amazing job and is being recognized more and more, I notice,” Trump said.
On Monday, Richmond said of Douglass: “He was an amazing man, but despite their description during the black history ceremony, Frederick Douglass is not alive.”
Richmond said black Americans have made tremendous strides over the decades, and are still stunned by the election of Trump after eight years under the first black president.
“...“This year is a little different; it’s been colored by uncertainty and distress,” he said. “And we need a little bit more than our usual reflection and goal-setting. We have to be reminded of our resilience. We need to be reminded of the power we hold. We have to be reminded that, yes, we do matter.”
He reminded the crowd of the resistance their forebears over the decades and how they overcame.
“We know that we were brought here in 1619 against our will,” he said. “We know we were beaten as slaves, raped, brutalized and all of those things - tortured.
“But one thing we do know - and I want you to take with you today,” he said. “ ... If we could survive torture, the Klan and Jim Crow, we certainly can stomp Trump.”
