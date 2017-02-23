Some residents question plans for Standing Boy Creek State Park at Lake Oliver

Residents filled the City Services Center on Thursday to consider a preliminary plan that would develop nearly 100 of 1,580 acres into Standing Boy Creek State Park at Lake Oliver.
Eric Bentley, manager of Region 3 for Georgia’s State Parks and Historic Sites for the Department of Natural Resources, said no money is available for developing the site that has served as a Wildlife Management Area since 2000, and it would cost $15-18 million over 10 years to develop.
“This is not a finalized plan,” Bentley told about 135 people in the center. “This is a concept plan.”
Eight months after residents had a chance to select a wide range of activities at the park, Aaron St. Pierre of Lose & Associates, a firm with experience in building parks, presented results that included mountain biking at the top of the list. It was followed by disc golf and regular hiking trails, while many of the residents from a June 7 meeting wanted the state to leave the area alone.
“We understand there is a strong voice in the community to keep the park as preserved as possible,” St. Pierre said.
St. Pierre noted the character of the property in Columbus.
“This is a very unique property,” he said. “The topography in this part of Georgia is like going up to north Georgia in the city of Helen right here in your own backyard. It has some very unique features. That was the guiding feature behind development.”
Other activities in the preliminary master plan include trailhead and parking, archery range, a place to hold large festivals and events, a three- to four-acre dog park and about six acres of open lawn.
There are plans for a covered stage area, a splash pad and playground. For people who want to stay overnight, there would be hiking and campsites, an area for RVs, and at least 12 cottages for overnight rental. Boat launches also are in the plans.
With the development, a few residents with homes in nearby Green Island voiced concerns about noise and security. Such events that generate noise and people would be located on the site that fits the topography of the park.
Bentley also noted park rangers will be on the site, and there will be staff at the location for maintenance and other work to maintain the property.
An area resident asked Bentley about keeping the area as it is with Wildlife Management. The city of Columbus has the Chattahoochee Riverwalk, but there are already concerns over safety with a tent city near the trail used for walking and biking from Columbus to Fort Benning.
St. Pierre said the architectural firm will take the latest comments back to state parks officials.
“We will take those comments and go back to the board and make some adjustments to send to state parks,” he said.
Residents who didn’t get a chance to aske questions were urged to go to the Department of Natural Resources website and submit questions.
