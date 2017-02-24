Spartan Ranger Challenge returning to Fort Benning

The annual Spartan Ranger Challenge returns to Fort Benning April 8, and it's open to the public.
The Spartan Ranger Challenge is part of the race series known for challenging run, crawl, jump and swim obstacle pits, lots of mud and the occasional fire wall. The five-mile course is set up for all skill and experience levels. Those who can't handle an obstacle are required to do a few burpees before heading to the next obstacle.
Participants and guests will not need a gate access pass to get to Dekkar Strip, which is located on the Alabama side of Fort Benning near Uchee Creek and accessed via Highway 165. Follow the signs. Those without military identification who come through Main Post should give themselves an extra 15 minutes at the gate for a visitor's pass.
The event is held in conjunction with the Best Ranger Competition, and competitors will find themselves competing alongside soldiers vying for that title.
Entrants can go to www.spartan.com/en/race/detail/1942/overview to and register with the code BENNING17 for a discount. Military and first responders receive a 25 percent discount when they register through GovX.
The event will include a Unit Challenge (the military unit with the highest percentage of team members participating based on unit strength will win a prize) and a kids' half-mile and 1-mile race for ages 4-13. Save 20 percent when you register your child online with the code WORKOUTSPRING. Each child will receive two free spectator passes at registration so mom and dad can watch their little Spartan compete.
The entry fee for spectators older than 13 is $20 online or $25 cash on site. Younger guests get in free. Race times are staggered, with the first starting at 7:30 a.m. and the first kids' race at 10 a.m.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
Comments