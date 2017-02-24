Worker with Down syndrome celebrates 25 years as Burger King employee

David Moon’s sister says he wakes up every morning and says “I’m happy.”
Gail Staley says when he goes to work at the Burger King restaurant on Gentian Boulevard he tries to share that joy.
Friday morning, the 58-year-old Moon, who has Down syndrome, celebrated 25 years with Burger King.
“David is a blessing,” said restaurant manager Melanie Davenport.
She said Moon is always helpful and the “customers just love him.”
Originally from Tennessee, he began his Burger King career on Macon Road.
Staley said working is good for those with disabilities such as her brother.
“It really gives them some independence,” she said.
Staley said Moon likes a routine.
“He loves his job and does it,” she said.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
