Columbus attorney Stacey Jackson scores prime seat for Trump speech

1:30 Man celebrates quarter century of work at Burger King Pause

2:33 Daughter on finding items missing from her mother's gravesite: "It hurts my heart"

1:26 Is public funding necessary for the arts?

1:14 Company announces major development in downtown

2:10 Columbus Technical College cuts the ribbon on its "sexy" new welding lab

2:16 Auburn quarterbacks run through individual drills at first spring practice

1:31 It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

2:40 Looking Back: Mother remembers son fatally shot in 2013

2:19 Why did this school give students free Nike Air Jordans?