Proponents of chain-free ordinance make an emotional plea for dogs

Images of chained dogs appearing malnourished, mutilated, and mistreated tugged at the heartstrings of city officials and citizens Tuesday at a Columbus Council meeting.
The video was presented by local residents who want to make Columbus a chain-free city.
About 35 people packed the council chamber for the first reading of a proposed ordinance that would limit the hours dogs could be tied up within city limits. Some held signs that read: “I support #chainfreedogs.” And several stood up to speak in favor of the measure, one woman sobbing as she pleaded with city officials.
Councilors, some of whom expressed support of the ordinance, will vote on the measure after the second reading on March 14.
Christy Noullet led the campaign holding up a heavy chain and a choke collar that was embedded in a dog’s neck.
“These are things we see every day; it’s very sad,” she said. “They’re left outside alone. They’re left outside unfed, un-vaccinated, which is really big deal. So they’re not getting the rabies shots. ...They’re not getting their flea medication. ... They’re not getting food and water.”
Noullet said she started a petition about eight months ago, which already has more than 19,000 signatures.
The proposed ordinance - sponsored by Councilors Glenn Davis, Walker Garrett, Gary Allen and Skip Henderson - would amend Chapter 5 the city code to “establish and clarify various standards for the care of dogs and cats...” according to the city attorney’s agenda.
If passed, it would prohibit animals from being tethered and left unattended for more than 12 consecutive hours in a 24-hour period. It also would restrict how animals are tethered up to the 12-hour maximum, limited the type of tethering device used to a three-point pulley system and prohibiting choke and pinch collars.
“Tethers must be made of commercial approved leash or tethering material which cannot be chewed by the animal and shall not weigh more than five percent of the body weight of the animal,” the ordinance says. “Ropes and chains are not considered appropriate tethering material.”
Tethering would not be allowed if the animal is less than six months of age, sick or injured.
Becky Carter, a member of the Animal Advisory Board, said animals injured from tethering is a big problem in Columbus. She said chained dogs pose a greater threat to the community because they’re not properly socialized.
Carter said the board reworked language in the ordinance for proper shelter and water requirements.
“We know it’s not perfect and we’d like the animal advocates to do a little bit more,” she said of the proposed amendment to the city code. “But we think it’s a great compromise and wonderful improvement on our current ordinance.”
Councilors Davis, Walker and Evelyn “Mimi” Woodson, all spoke in favor of the ordinance.
Woodson said there are some dogs that need to be chained for a short period of time to prevent them from getting away, and the ordinance is a compromise.
“You don’t want to put electrical things to hold the dog,” she said. “But this allows you to still have your dog on the chain, but for a short period of time so that that dog can still be under control.”
Mayor Teresa Tomlinson took the opportunity to remind the public that it is illegal for animal owners and caretakers not to provide water or shelter.
“Chain or no chain, that’s animal cruelty,” she said, referencing both the current city ordinance and a state statute. “... And in Columbus, Ga., if you violate the animal cruelty ordinance, you’re subject to 90 days in jail and up to a $1,000 fine. It is a criminal misdemeanor.”
