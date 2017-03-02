Cricket comes to Columbus, but it doesn’t chirp

It soon will be cricket season in Columbus.
And I’m not referring to those pesky insects that chirp.
I’m talking cricket that requires a bat, ball and wicket; a British-born sport played all over the world.
Though still pretty uncommon in Columbus, the game will soon be on full display at a local city park.
A group called the Cricket Community of Columbus is donating $10,000 for a synthetic cricket pitch to be installed at Alexander Park off Veteran’s Parkway. Columbus Council voted Tuesday to accept the donation, moving the project forward.
The pitch will be built on a concrete surface with dimensions of 66 feet in length and 10 feet in width.
There will be no cost to the city, according to a Parks and Rec memorandum to council.
“The Columbus Cricket Community has raised all funding necessary for this project,” said the memo. “The building of this will allow (the group) to host and participate in professional and recreational leagues.”
Cricket is a sport akin to baseball. It’s very popular among immigrants from places such as India, Australia, England, Latin America and the Caribbean. In places like South Florida and New York, it beats baseball as the game of choice among many residents.
So I asked Parks and Rec Director Holli Browder if there’s a growing interest in Columbus.
“Through the years, we’ve always had a steady group of people play cricket,” she said. “And we’ve had a group that has come to our department expressing an interest in having a designated area to practice and play. If more people come out, then we will see how much interest there really is.”
So here’s a quick run-down for those interested in learning more about the sport:
Cricket is a game akin to baseball, but it can last anywhere from an afternoon to several days. It’s played on a field with a rectangular pitch in the center, which has a wicket made of three wooden stumps on each end.
The batting team tries to score as many runs as possible by hitting the ball around an oval field. The opposing team attempts to get them out by bowling the ball over the stumps. The team with the most point wins.
