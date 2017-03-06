High court rejects woman’s suit over mix up in stillborn babies’ remains

1:36 Father of hit-and-run victim talks about losing his daughter Pause

3:22 Angi Idel discusses the death penalty and her late son David Heath Jackson

0:44 Columbus, Phenix City weather for March 6 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose

3:38 Looking Back: Carlton Gary and the Stocking Stranglings

0:45 Witness describes scene of Sunday afternoon fire

0:20 Fire at Neill Drive residence

0:49 A sneak peek of the RiverCenter's upcoming show 'Taj Express'

3:25 Ann Caggins receives the 2017 SISTERS, Inc. Women of Courage Award

2:40 Looking Back: Mother remembers son fatally shot in 2013