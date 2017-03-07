DOT launches program to help motorists, maintain roads

1:36 Father of hit-and-run victim talks about losing his daughter Pause

3:22 Angi Idel discusses the death penalty and her late son David Heath Jackson

1:06 Celebrating the colors of the Chattahoochee Valley

3:55 Robert Wadkins Sr. talks about why prosecutors are reluctant to pursue capital cases

1:55 Best Ranger 2016 final

0:53 Dog advocates speak against chains at Columbus Council Meeting

2:26 Dash cam video shows end of high speed chase in which suspect died in custody

2:40 Looking Back: Mother remembers son fatally shot in 2013

3:25 Ann Caggins receives the 2017 SISTERS, Inc. Women of Courage Award