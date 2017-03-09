Ex-CSU prof’s book: My mother was a drug and sex addict, who had inside info on JFK assassination

A former Columbus State University music professor has written a book about his mother’s long struggle with abuse, drug addiction and prostitution … and how in 1963 she tried to warn authorities that President Kennedy was about to be shot in Dallas.
Michael Marcades, a former CSU music professor, wrote “Rose Cherami: Gathering Petals” to tell the story of his mother, who suffered under an abusive father, fought addictions to heroin, sex and alcohol and reportedly knew that the president was in grave danger that November day in 1963. She tried to warn authorities, Marcades says, but they wouldn’t take her seriously.
“My mother made many mistakes in her life including substance abuse and prostitution, but in the final analysis, when it counted most, she attempted to stand on the right side of truth,” says Marcades. “She knew that President Kennedy was in grave danger in Dallas and she attempted to warn authorities. No one listened to her until it was too late.”
Marcades’ book was published by JFK Lancer, an historical research company specializing in the administration and assassination of President Kennedy. Founded in 1995 by Thomas A. Jones and Debra J. Conway, JFK Lancer works with a large and active group of Kennedy historical researchers
“When Michael came to me with his story, I was instantly intrigued,” says publisher Debra Conway.. “I knew we would have to conduct painstaking research to determine the truth about Rose’s story. In the end, people will truly be stunned at the devastating events of Rose’s life, and how she knew about the assassination before it occurred.”
Marcades will be in Columbus next Tuesday to sign copies of his book at the CSU downtown bookstore.
Joan Mellen is an author of 22 books and a professor of English and creative writing at Temple University in Philadelphia. She called Marcades’ book “part fiction, part documentary.”
“You may not discover anything new about the Kennedy assassination here,” Mellen said. “You will be offered a window into the life of a minor character in the swirling conspiracies, and "Rose" is given the respect and sympathy that she deserves. This book will linger with you.”
In the book’s epilogue, Marcades tells how his years of research into his absentee mother brought him closer to the woman who gave him life, but who chose to remain only a small part of that life.
“I know, in the eyes of many, she was a woman of questionable character who lived a bizarre life. Nevertheless, she gave me life, and in spite of her absence; or perhaps because of her absence, I have done my best to live it well,” Marcades writes. “Though I was disenfranchised from her presence, a fact that caused me much confusion and pain over the years, I have morphed into moments of forgiveness, compassion, and the mature understanding love of an older son.”
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
Comments