Davis Broadcasting CEO promotes daughter to vice president, general manager

Greg Davis, CEO and founder of Davis Broadcasting Inc., made a big announcement at the 15th annual Women’s Empowerment Luncheon on Friday.
In a touching moment at an event meant to inspire women, he announced his daughter Geniece Granville’s promotion to vice president and general manager of the family business.
“Wearing many hats over the last six years (working) in the capacity of business manager, in-house counsel and assistant to the general manager,” the father said in an emotional tribute. “Would you please allow me to introduce to some, and present to others, Davis Broadcasting’s new vice president and general manager, my daughter, Geniece Granville?”
The announcement came about three weeks after Davis received a Legacy Award at the 32nd Annual Black History Month Observance Breakfast, also held at Columbus Convention and Trade Center. On Friday, there were about 1,300 people in the audience.
Before making the announcement, Davis listed all of Granville’s achievements. He said she was a member of the National Honor Society while attending Hardaway High School. While there, she served as class president for four consecutive years and earned all bi-city for soccer, he said.
After graduating from high school, Granville attended Spelman College, where she served as student government president and graduated with honors in political science, her father said. From there, she earned a law degree at the University of Georgia Law School. She served as senior assistant to the Atlanta District Attorney for five years before returning home to work in the family business.
“Now, as a child, I recall that Geniece always wanted to have the last words, so parents there’s still hope,” Davis said jokingly.
After hugging her father, Granville told the crowd: “... It’s more than an honor; it is a privilege to serve this community and to work in this company. When you see how hard your parents work, you realize you must keep this legacy going. There is much work to do.”
Davis, a native of Arkansas, started Davis Broadcasting in June 1986 with his wife, Cheryl. The company now owns 10 stations - six in Columbus and four in Atlanta. The six in Columbus are: WFXE Foxie 105, WOKS AM 1340, WKZJ K92.7, WIOL ESPN, WEAM Praise 100.7 and WOKS AM 1340.
In addition to the Women’s Empowerment Luncheon, the company also hosts several annual events, which include the Needy Children’s Christmas Party, Family Day Music Festival and Jazz on the River Concert Series.
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
