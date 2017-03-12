Hundreds turn out to Empty Bowl Brunch fundraiser in Columbus

As usual, Valerie Figgins of Columbus and her family members were at the Empty Bowl Brunch.
They were among hundreds who came to eat soup, bread and desserts on Sunday while supporting the Kid’s Cafe program of the Feeding the Valley Food Bank.
She said the event, sponsored by the Parks and Recreation Department, was even part of her brother’s birthday celebration.
“It is an annual event for us,” Figgins said. “We enjoy it, and it is a good way to bring family together.”
She said it also is a good way to teach children about helping others in their community.
The event, held at the Northside Recreation Center, has been a Columbus tradition since 1993. Last year, $11,620 was raised for the program, which provides 6,225 hot, nutritional meals and snacks each week to low-income children at 12 locations in Columbus and Phenix City.
Participants select a homemade bowl then fill it with soup that is dished out by volunteers.
“It has been another successful day,” said Holli Browder, director of Parks and Recreation. “We usually have around 900 to 1,000 people. This grows larger and larger each year.”
Rain and cold did not keep people away.
“It is good soup weather,” Browder said.
Tatiana McCrea and her husband, Devin McCrea, were among those on hand for the festivities.
She said they came to eat really good soup, get cool bowls and help the community.
Larry Gierer
