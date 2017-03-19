Midtown Medical Center shows off renovated labor and delivery unit

Fonda Hergott said it was worth the wait.
The nurse manager for the labor and delivery unit at Midtown Medical Center was among those present Sunday to show to the public the renovated hospital floor that took about a year to complete.
It is now known as the Olivia D. Amos Birthing Center.
“Each of our 12 labor rooms have been redone from top to bottom, and each features state of the art equipment. It is the best a family could hope for,” Hergott said.
The nurses stations also have be changed to make them more efficient. There are three operating rooms.
Besides taking a tour of the new facility at the “Arrival Day” baby fair, visitors also got to visit tables occupied by representatives of different resources in the community which aid expectant families.
During the renovation, medical staff and pregnant women had to go about their business while construction crews did their job.
“It was a struggle at times,” Hergott said, smiling.
But the work got done.
Dawn Hurst is the nursing director of women’s and children’s services for Columbus Regional Health.
She said about 3,000 babies are born each year at Midtown Medical Center.
The high-risk pregnancy unit is one of six in Georgia.
“We take care of very sick mothers from 21 counties,” Hurst said.
Hurst said work continues on renovating the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit.
“We could not do all of this without the philanthropy, the generous donations of people in Columbus and Children’s Miracle Network. It is just wonderful the support we receive. A lot of families are able to get the best care,” Hurst said.
