Midtown Medical Center shows off renovated labor and delivery unit

3:14 David Pollard's family celebrate his birthday with at cookout Pause

2:04 Here's how you can stay safe on the roads

5:03 Grandmother of hit-and-run victim talks about losing her only granddaughter

1:08 St. Patrick's Day cocktails: How to make an Irish Car Bomb

1:56 Columbus Cottonmouths coach shaves his head for charity

1:16 Volunteers survey those who most people pass by

0:26 Coroner: Columbus teen dies after Nov. 21 auto accident

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality