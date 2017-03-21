Interactive art project encourages Columbus residents to hide, share painted rocks

There’s a new public art project taking over downtown Columbus, but you’ll have to look past the big scultures and displays to find it.
Columbus GA Rocks is a public art initiative started by members of SPARK Art, an art organization launched in Jan. 2016 as a way of spreading art and kindness into the community.
The project centers around hiding and finding rocks painted by community members. People paint everything on the stones, from inspirational messages to landscapes to funny faces.
“People have seemed to love it,” “Smiley” Rachael White, cofounder of the project, said. “My favorite thing is when little kids find them and they have their little picture and they’re cheesin’ really big because it’s a genuine smile and they’re genuinely happy. We hope to continue to grow and get better.”
White got the idea from Kris Scarborough, principal at Fox Elementary School. Scarborough hails from Lakeland, Fl., where they had a similar rock project.
White works as an assistant manager of Freeze Frame downtown, as well as an after-school art teacher at Fox Elementary. She hid about 50 painted rocks in downtown this past January and has since seen the project grow exponentially.
Once participants paint a rock, they hide it somewhere in town and post a photo with a clue as to where it’s hidden in the Columbus GA Rocks Facebook group. As of Tuesday afternoon, the group had nearly 650 members.
“That’s another thing that’s fun about it because everybody has their own style so [rock designs] all are different,” White said. “It’s mainly about community bonding, getting people outside, seeing our community in a different way and spending time with the people they love.”
Popular spots for hiding rocks include downtown along Broadway, Britt David Park, Flat Rock Park and Lakebottom. Some have even travelled across the Chattahoochee River to Idle Hour Park in Phenix City.
White suggested hiding rocks along windowsills or on pieces of art that already exist, like the sculptures on Broadway.
“I like to hide them at the bottom of pieces of art so people find the rock and they see the art as well,” White said.
SPARK is a group of four artists that hold events throughout the year for sharing and creating art. Last year, the group did 47 free events and have more planned for this year with a small charge to pay for supplies.
One of those events coming up is “Art is for Everyone” on Saturday, April 1 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. The event also coincides with the kickoff of ArtBeat and Market Days.
SPARK will have a station in front of the RiverCenter where they’ll provide supplies for people to come paint their own rocks. They can either keep them or hide them somewhere for others to find, White said.
“Whether they’re hiding rocks or finding rocks or painting rocks, those are all activites you can do with your family. There’s no age limit. We’ve got a couple kids that are like 5-year-olds that paint some of those and grandparents painting rocks, too.”
How to get started painting rocks
- Find rocks around the community or uy your own from places like Lowe’s, Home Depot and Dollar Tree
- Wash them off to remove any debris and dirt
- Use acrylic paint to paint any design you want
- Wait for the paint to dry and attach or write a message on the rock encouraging people to rehide the rock and share their find on the Columbus GA Rocks Facebook page
- Seal the rock with a weather-proof sealant before hiding it
- Hide the rock! Downtown Columbus has lots of great hiding spots, as well as multiple parks around the city
