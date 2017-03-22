Book a space flight for just $5 at the Space Science Center in Columbus

3:01 Video Notebook: The request of a homeless man: “I want proof that I’m here” Pause

5:03 Grandmother of hit-and-run victim talks about losing her only granddaughter

1:21 Columbus bus driver talks about his termination from Metra over horn issue

1:02 Jonathan Brand shares thoughts after strong performance in Columbus victory

0:43 Cofounder of Columbus GA Rocks movement shares tips on painting rocks

0:57 Here is partial surveillance video showing student being carried from school

1:28 Gloria Strode defends her husband at Columbus Council

1:23 Trade Authority Chairman Robert Nobles announces the hire of interim consultant Larry Campbell

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first