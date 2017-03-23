Developer rethinks use of 1228 Broadway as 1200 downtown block is reactivated

There is big hole in the sidewalk in front of 1228 Broadway in downtown Columbus.
It is just another obvious sign of what is happening on upper Broadway as developers scramble to reactivate decaying buildings and bring them back to life.
In a couple of weeks, the hole will be filled and a three-story balcony overlooking the 1200 block will emerge as local developer, businessman and build John Teeples works to renovate the three-story building next door to the Kilwin’s chocolate shop, which has quickly become one of trendiest new stores in downtown Columbus.
Teeples and a partner have owned the building for two years, but the renovation project was put on hold as he finished a similar building at 111 12th Street. That project is complete and the building, directly across the street from the federal courthouse, houses a law firm, several offices and businesses and My Boulánge, an authentic French bakery.
The 12th Street building is about 18,000 square feet, while the 1200 block Broadway property is roughly 15,000 square feet, Teeples said.
“We’re still not sure what we are going to do with it,” Teeples said.
With the traffic being drawn by Kilwin’s the new River & Rail restaurant in a Chris Woodruff development next door and two hotels proposed acorss the street, Teeples is rethinking his plan. He originally was going to put Big Dog Running Co., a business in which he is a part owner, in that space. Big Dog is currently operating out of the 1200 Broadway building, another property Teeples owns and is planning to redevelop.
“We have found that the running store doesn’t necessarily need to be on Broadway,” Teeples said. “It is more of a destination shop. Tourists and those coming downtown on Saturday afternoon are not really looking to buy shoes. They are going to Kilwin’s or they are going to the coffee shop.”
More and more entrepreneurs are looking for space downtown right now, Teeples said. And Broadway is a premium.
“There are a lot of what look like empty spaces, but there is not that much available right now,” Teeples said. “And there are a lot of people knocking on doors looking for space right now. There may be a better use for the 1228 building than a running store.”
While he is looking at possible retail or restaurant space, Teeples is planning a mix of residential and office on the top top floors. The new balcony will help activate that space, he said.
“Maybe residential on the second floor and office on the third floor, we are just not sure,” he said.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
Comments