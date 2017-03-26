St. Francis offers free diabetes screenings Tuesday

St. Francis Hospital will be offering free diabetes screenings Tuesday morning.
The screenings on American Diabetes Association Alert Day will be given at three locations.
From 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. a screening will be held in the lobby of the hospital on Manchester Expressway.
From 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. a screening will be held in the St. Francis Columbus Clinic front lobby on 19th Street.
From 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. a screening will be held at St. Francis Urgent Care on Macon Road.
Pre-registration is not required but fasting is recommended.
According to a St. Francis news release, nine out of 10 people at risk for Type 2 diabetes do not even know they are at risk. Also,, 25 percent of people wh9 already have diabetes have not been diagnosed.
Approximately 13.2 percent of the U.S. population has been diagnosed with diabetes.
Type 2 diabetes is more common in African Americans, Latinos, Native Americans and Asian Americans.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments