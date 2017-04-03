Storm knocks out power to more than 30,000 homes

The storm front that moved through Columbus around noon Monday knocked out power to about 30,000 Georgia Power customers, according to the utility’s online outage map.
Power outages were spread broadly throughout Columbus, with Midland, Ellerslie and Cataula suffering losses. Central Columbus was also hit in the Edgewood and East Highland area. In South Columbus, wit Benning Park, Benning Hills and Carter Acres losing power.
The East Columbus areas of St. Mary’s, Buena Vista, Schatulga and Forest Roads show power loss to about 20,000 alone.
Georgia Power is currently assessing the widespread outages and will post estimates of restoration times as they assess the damages.
