A year after opening, My Care Urgent Care seeks approval for downtown signage

Though the My Care Urgent Care signage has been in place on the outside of its downtown Columbus center for more than a year, representatives found themselves in front of the Uptown Facade Board Monday seeking approval for the existing signs.
About a month ago, city inspectors notified the urgent care facility that the signs were not in compliance with city regulations.
Taine Waller, director of construction for Columbus Regional Health, made the case for the board to allow the existing signs to remain. The business at 101 13th St., Suite 200, is located on one side of the Wells Fargo bank building.
The My Care Urgent Care signage is just below the Wells Fargo sign on the two-story building. There is also a blue awning above the entrance to the medical facility.
Waller argued that both signs were necessary to avoid confusion so that those seeking medical care would not walk into the bank by accident.
“There has been some confusion because it is attached to the bank,” Waller said.
The dual signs on the building and above the entrance have helped lessen that confusion, Waller said.
The board approved the signs with the condition that the words “occupational medicine” be removed from the blue awning and replaced with “entrance.”
The board also had to approve an exception to allow the blue awning to remain and not be replaced with one that is “an earth tone,” as required.
Board member Doug Jefcoat, commercial manager for W.C. Bradley Co. Real Estate Division, was not pleased that the board was put in position of approving the signs after the fact. He pointed out multiple issues with the existing signs.
“This doesn’t make our job any easier,” Jefcoat said. “You have a prominent building, a prominent real estate group in Will White and Greystone Properties and a prominent sign company, and they should have handled this differently.”
