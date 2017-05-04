Macon Road pedestrian improvements the focus of Spur 22 public meeting

Plans for proposed pedestrian improvements on Macon Road in front of the Columbus Public Library and MCSD administrative building will be the focus of a Spur 22 public meeting.
The meeting will be held 5:30 to 7 p.m., Thursday, at the Citizens Service Center, located at 3111 Citizens Way.
“The drop -in Public Meeting will center around the proposed Macon Road improvements at Rigdon Road, Citizens Way and Cross Country Hill - as well as Warren Williams Road/13th Avenue,” according to information provided by the city. “There’s no formal presentation; just a way to see the drawings, get your questions answered and make your voice heard.”
The improvements are being proposed in conjunction with the Georgia Department of Transportation’s plans to resurface Spur 22, a state road that runs east from I-185 along Macon Road to 13th Avenue, where it curves northwest to go down a hill, and then turns west on 13th Street over the viaduct to Veteran’s Parkway, according to city officials. The route aligns with the focus area of last year’s Reimagining the Civic Commons project.
In addition to the proposed Macon Road improvements, the GDOT will test significant changes to 13th Street between 10th and 13th Avenues, connecting with MidTown Inc.’s Minimum Grid implementation project. Here are some planned activities:
- May 13-27: Complete Street conversion test period with lane closures delineated by City and GDOT. Public art and graphics will draw attention to the potential for regenerating this connection and destination.
- Saturday, May 13: Kick-off event with a variety of activities within the project boundaries.
- Tuesday, May 16: National Bike Week. Ride with the Mayor will focus on Minimum Grid routes, including 13th Street and Viaduct.
- Wednesday, May 17: Ride of Silence, Minimum Grid route with focus on 13th Street.
- Thursday, May 18: beginning at 6 p.m. Reimagining 13th Street, including a street market, music and food in the vicinity of Cherry Avenue and 13th Street.
- Friday, May 19: Bike to Work Day.
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
