May 09, 2017 9:48 AM

Man killed in fiery crash in Russell County

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

A Smyrna, Ga., man died Monday afternoon in a three-vehicle wreck in Russell County, according to a news release.

Daniel Yarizadeh, 31, was killed when the BMW he was driving collided head-on with a 2007 Toyota Camry before catching fire.

A 2010 Kia Soul was damaged after the initial collision. Yarizadeh, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene at 4:39 p.m.

The driver of the Toyota was injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment. The crash occurred on Ala. 165 at 8.5 mile marker, near Cedar Heights Road.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

