Mayor Teresa Tomlinson makes decision on running for 2018 statewide office

After flirting with a possible run for governor, Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson has decided not to seek that are any other statewide office next year, but she is seriously exploring a possible run in 2020 and beyond, she confirmed Wednesday morning. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer