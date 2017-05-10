Sheriff Jolley on Shaw grad facing deportation: ‘We’re not a sanctuary county’

4:47 Columbus mayor makes decision on running for statewide office in 2018 Pause

2:44 Mayor Teresa Tomlinson: excerpt from 2014 Sunday Interview

2:52 Shaw High grad fighting to keep her boyfriend in the United States

3:03 Columbus Regional pursues merger with Piedmont Healthcare

1:41 Scott Henry talks about his plans to build affordable housing and educational center at Claflin School

1:30 Developer Scott Henry talks about his relationship with Friends of Historic Claflin

0:57 Richard Jessie says Columbus Council 'almost lynched' Friends of Historic Claflin

2:23 Exploding watermelons, robots and more showcase technology careers through GEAR UP

1:41 Witness to court: "Dominic was a good man."