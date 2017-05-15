Columbus State signs agreement with Albany Technical College

Columbus State University Interim Provost Tina Butcher described the signing of an articulation agreement between CSU and Albany Technical College in Albany, Ga. as a “new era of opportunities for future CSU students from Albany Technical College on their journey to the next level of their education.”
A CSU press release said the agreement was signed Monday morning.
According to the release, the Academic programs in the new agreement include accounting, law enforcement technology, and early childhood care and education. ATC students in these programs would be eligible to transfer to CSU to earn a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice, or Bachelor of Science in early childhood education.
“We are committed to working with other educational institutions in the region to provide students with innovative programs to assist them in transitioning to a four-year institution and attaining degrees that prepare them for productive careers," Butcher said.
To be eligible for the transfer credit, ATC students must be in good academic standing and meet the appropriate admissions requirements to attend CSU.
