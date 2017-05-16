Coroner: Man found dead of apparent heroin overdose at Columbus visitor center

A 29-year-old man was found dead of an apparent heroin overdose outside of the Georgia Visitor Information Center, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said.
Tyler Youngblood of Smiths Station, Ala. was pronounced dead at 6:20 p.m. Saturday after being found slumped over in his vehicle at 1751 Williams Road, Bryan said. His body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in Decatur for toxicology testing and an autopsy.
The coroner said he appears to have died from a heroin overdose, but his official cause of death will be determined through toxicology testing and an autopsy.
“He was last known alive at 4:45 p.m., having been at an ATM machine over in Phenix City at the bank,” Bryan said. “Two hours later, he’s dead.”
Sarah Robinson: @sarahR_92
