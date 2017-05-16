Special to the Ledger-Enquirer
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer

Local

May 16, 2017 12:34 PM

Coroner: Man found dead of apparent heroin overdose at Columbus visitor center

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

A 29-year-old man was found dead of an apparent heroin overdose outside of the Georgia Visitor Information Center, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said.

Tyler Youngblood of Smiths Station, Ala. was pronounced dead at 6:20 p.m. Saturday after being found slumped over in his vehicle at 1751 Williams Road, Bryan said. His body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in Decatur for toxicology testing and an autopsy.

The coroner said he appears to have died from a heroin overdose, but his official cause of death will be determined through toxicology testing and an autopsy.

“He was last known alive at 4:45 p.m., having been at an ATM machine over in Phenix City at the bank,” Bryan said. “Two hours later, he’s dead.”

Sarah Robinson: @sarahR_92

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Columbus firefighters respond to explosion and fire at business

Columbus firefighters respond to explosion and fire at business 1:14

Columbus firefighters respond to explosion and fire at business

Columbus State seniors share their thoughts on what it takes to graduate from college - and it's mostly coffee 2:14

Columbus State seniors share their thoughts on what it takes to graduate from college - and it's mostly coffee
It's full STEM ahead for two schools 1:44

It's full STEM ahead for two schools

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos