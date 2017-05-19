Muscogee County School District buses are pictured.
Muscogee County School District buses are pictured.

Local

May 19, 2017

Muscogee school bus involved in accident with train

By Mark Rice

mrice@ledger-enquirer.com

A Muscogee County School District was in an accident with a train Friday morning.

No injuries have been reported in the accident involving MCSD bus No. 804, according to the news release from MCSD communications director Valerie Fuller. The accident happened at the intersection of 10th Avenue and Eighth Street.

Six pre-kindergarten were on the bus at the time, Fuller said. They attend Davis Elementary School, Fuller told the Ledger-Enquirer.

“911 was contacted, and police and MCSD security are on the scene,” Fuller said. “No additional information at this time.”

Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele

