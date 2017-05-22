Former Springer Opera House actress, director Betty Britto dies

Darby Britto says her mother would most like to be remembered as an actress.
“When she finally had to quit acting it was tough for her. She just loved it so much,” she said.
Betty Britto of Columbus, 93, died May 20. She played a key role in local theater for many years and was among those responsible for the restoration of the Springer Opera House.
A New York native, she was a former board member at the Springer and served as director of the Springer Opera House School of Theatre Arts, which is now known as the Springer Academy.
“She felt it was important for children to have a place to study acting,” her daughter said.
In a 1982 article for Columbus Magazine, the longtime theater supporter wrote about the academy.
“Columbus has a unique opportunity of becoming a city where acting talent is discovered, developed and by respectful use, confirmed,” she wrote.
Further in the article, she stated, “The discipline learned in theatre serves all areas of endeavor, and it is learned, not in drudgery, but in an atmosphere of joy, excitement and commitment.”
She retired from the director’s post at the academy in 1989 and was presented a resolution of appreciation by the Springer board.
Her daughter said Britto’s love of theater was boundless and that “performing was her passion.”
She was seen in countless leading roles at the Springer and the Fort Benning Theatre. She also performed at colleges and on stages in New York and Atlanta.
Her daughter said Britto also enjoyed metal jewelry work, writing plays and playing golf.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Lt. Col. George Britto.
A graveside service will be 1 p.m.May 26 at the Fort Benning Main Post Cemetery. Visitation will be May 25 from 5 p.m to 7 p.m. at McMullen Funeral Home on Gentian Boulevard in Columbus.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
