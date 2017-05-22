State DFCS director touts more money for Columbus foster parents, caseworkers

Columbus foster parents and DFCS case workers struggling to improve the lives of the community’s most vulnerable children will soon receive financial incentives for their work, according to a state official.
Bobby Cagle, director of the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services, made the announcement upon arriving to Columbus Monday for a week-long visit with local stakeholders.
While in town, he plans to meet with foster parents, older foster children, public school officials, as well as law enforcement representatives, judges and the Columbus Rotary, he said. On Thursday, he will hold a town hall meeting for the wider community, 10:30 to 2 p.m., at the Columbus Technical College Library Building, 928 Manchester Expressway.
During an interview with the Ledger-Enquirer, Cagle touted Gov. Nathan Deal’s recently signed budget, which includes a statewide 19 percent raise for child welfare workers and an increase in payments to families who care for foster children.
The changes, which take effect July 1, will increase the average annual salary for a case worker with a bachelor’s degree from $28,000 to 35,600 and for a case worker with a master’s from about $34,000 to $44,000, Cagel said.
Foster parents, who currently receive a $16 to $17 per diem, will get a $10 per day increase. Private agencies and nonprofit, faith-based organizations running foster homes will receive a per diem increase of $5.
“It’s very exciting,” said the DFCS director, while sitting in a Ledger-Enquirer conference room with an entourage of DFCS state administrators. “I think it’s by far the most significant increase I have ever seen in my career for foster care per diems.”
Cagle said the financial incentives are part of a strategy to improve the state’s overcrowded foster care system, which has been stymied by high employee turnover and a shortage of foster care families to care for the growing number of children in the system.
“We’re seeing 32 to 39 percent turnover, which is often higher in areas with larger populations, Muscogee County included,” he said. “What we were also seeing was a very troubling trend where our supervisory turnover was going up, we were at about an 18 percent turnover with our supervisors.”
Cagle said that led to people with only one or two years of experience being promoted to supervisors out of necessity instead of the four to five years usually required. He said the department also is working with Georgia State University to train staff on dealing with “secondary trauma” experienced by people who see trauma inflicted by others, as well as decreasing case load for DFCS case workers.
When he was appointed director about three years ago, DFCS had about 55 percent of the staff needed to do the work, he said.
“Some case loads were hitting 40, 50, 60 cases, which is not tenable caseload in any respect,” he said. “The last three years, we’ve added 628 positions. That puts us at about 77 percent of the staffing that we need. And so, we’re going to be working with the Governor’s Office this year, in hopes of getting additional staff added to that so we can get those caseloads under control all over the state.
DFCS lost over 81 percent of its foster parent in recent years, which is a problem the department is also trying to address.
“We recruited enough to stay ahead of that, but the problem with that is just like the problem of losing caseworkers,” he said.” This is not a business that you get into and understand overnight. And so, the longevity in terms of caseworkers, the longevity in terms of foster parents, really means that you have a greater understanding of how you deal with the system in general, but in particular how you deal with kids that have significant problems.”
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
