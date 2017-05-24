Columbus Council approves funding for Historic Westville relocation project

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:53 Judge hands down sentences in Peachtree Mall murder trial Pause 2:10 Father fears he won't know full details of son's death after suspect killed 1:56 City Manager Isaiah Hugley talks about pipe corrosion at Government Center on 10th Street 2:21 Columbus, Phenix City weather for May 24 from WRBL's Bob Jewswald 3:01 Guilty verdicts on all counts are read in Superior Court in the March 2016 gang murder at Peachtree Mall 1:34 Westville breaks ground to begin move to Columbus 3:56 State DFCS Director Bobby Cagle talks about financial incentives for caseworkers and foster parents 1:38 Bradley Company breaks ground on major riverfront development project 1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality 3:03 Eighteen women graduate One Station Unit Training at Fort Benning and join the ranks as infantrymen Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Hoop skirts, hand plows, bonnets. Westville's ground breaking ceremony on Oct.12 offers a sneak peek into the historic living museum. The event marks the beginning of Westville's move to Columbus from Lumpkin, Ga. Historic Westville Executive Director Leo Goodsell estimates the organization would relocate its first building early next year, and open the museum to the public in two years. Ang Li ali@ledger-enquirer.com

Hoop skirts, hand plows, bonnets. Westville's ground breaking ceremony on Oct.12 offers a sneak peek into the historic living museum. The event marks the beginning of Westville's move to Columbus from Lumpkin, Ga. Historic Westville Executive Director Leo Goodsell estimates the organization would relocate its first building early next year, and open the museum to the public in two years. Ang Li ali@ledger-enquirer.com