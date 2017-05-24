Columbus Council approves funding for Historic Westville relocation project

The Columbus Consolidated Government will spend $271,500 to develop a new parking lot and install lights on South Lumpkin Road as part of the Historic Westville relocation project.
Columbus Council approved the resolution presented by the city’s Community Reinvestment Department on Tuesday with a 7 - 1 vote. Councilor Glenn Davis voted against the proposal, and Councilor Gary Allen was absent.
City Community Investment Director Laura Johnson said the parking lot would be developed on a tract owned by the city, and it will be utilized by the general public for parking and access to a trail a that location. It will cost about $600,000 to construct, and and Westville would pay the remaining $350,000.
Under the new arrangement, the city also will be responsible for the monthly utility bill for the lights estimated at about $220 per month. City officials said they would utilize OLOST infrastructure funding to develop the parking lot and the city’s street lighting budget to pay for utilities.
The expenditures are part of an amended Memorandum of Agreement with Historic Westville, Inc. that extends the timeframe to begin normal operations of the Living History Museum, as well as lease agreement for a building on the property, due to recent delays in the project. The lease agreement, which expires Aug. 31 of this year, is now extended to Aug. 31, 2018.
