New Chick-fil-A sets opening date

It won’t be long before Columbus has its newest Chick-fil-A restaurant.
The Chick-fil-A going up at 2730 Manchester Expressway has set June 21 for its grand opening.
“We will be open at 6 a.m., said Donavan Vialva who will manage the business.
It is being built on land that was formerly home to stores J.D. Kinders and Off-Price Furniture and has been under construction for three months.
It is a nearly two-acre piece of land.
It is a considered a prime location. A Georgia Department of Transporation count shows 35,800 vehicles a day on Manchester Expressway just west of the I-185 exit. Just east of the interchange, near Peachtree Mall, the count jumps to 48,000 vehicles per day. Those figures do not include north-south traffic on Armour Road which connects Manchester Expressway and the busy Airport Thruway area.
In a story in the Ledger-Enquirer in March, owner Alex Vann said building the store is “an attempt to be near an interstate so that we can serve the community (including traffic to and from Fort Benning) that has supported Chick-fil-A so well since 1973 in the Chattahoochee Valley.”
Vann said the restaurant in Peachtree Mall will remain open. It is a location not operated by Vann.
The new location is to have an upgraded interior featuring the company’s latest design along with drive-thru service. It will have free wi-fi and an indoor play area that includes an interactive section for toddlers.
