New BTW housing complex to open soon, more than 700 applicants for 106 units

The last remaining building in the Booker T. Washington public housing complex came tumbling down Wednesday at the corner of 6th Avenue and 4th Street, paving the way for possible commercial development at the corner of Veterans Parkway and Victory Drive. Alva James-Johnson ajjohnson@ledger-enquirer.com

