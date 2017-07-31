Miss Smiths Station Jessica Baeder crowned Miss America’s Outstanding Teen

Jessica Baeder, 17, won the title of Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Saturday in Orlando, Fla. The Auburn High School senior was previously crowned Miss Smiths Station Outstanding Teen and Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen.
Jessica is a member of the National Honor Society, Mathematics Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society at Auburn High School, where she has a 4.2 GPA. She plans become an orthopedic surgeon.
Newly crowned Miss America's Outstanding Teen Jessica Baeder with Savvy Shields, Miss America! @MAOTeen @MissAmerica @MissAmericaOrg pic.twitter.com/rdeXqrabhC— Walter Hill (@walterchill) July 30, 2017
“The MAOTeen organization is always impressed by the leadership skills as well as academic and community achievements of these inspiring young women,” said Steve Frocchi, Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Vice President of Marketing and Development in a press release.
“Jessica flourished in this group of extremely hard-working and talented students.”
Nicole Jia, the previous year’s winner, presented Baeder with the crown and sash before joining a massive group hug as all the contestants celebrated.
Baeder performed an en pointe ballet routine to the song, “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” during the talent portion of the competition.
She won $30,000 in scholarships, and also received the Teens in Action award for most outstanding community service. She will act as the National Teen Goodwill Ambassador for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
First runner-up in the event was Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen Annie Swan ; second runner-up was Miss Maryland Outstanding Teen Chloe Wildman; third runner-up was Miss Texas Outstanding Teen Stephanie Wendt.
