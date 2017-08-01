Reaction from community leaders to the death of Bill Turner

Columbus businessman, civic leader and philanthropist Bill Turner had a long and lasting impact on his hometown.
The following are reactions to his passing:
‘An icon’
“Bill Turner was an icon in Columbus and beyond. He was a truly great man and a shining example of leadership, not for his sake, but for the sake of others. His inspiration will always be with us. Likewise, his imprint on our community will never be erased and we owe him a tremendous debt of gratitude for his willingness to help others in so many ways.”
— Dan Amos, chairman, CEO, Aflac
Impact ‘cannot be overestimated’
“The impact that Bill Turner had on the W.C. Bradley Co. and even more on Columbus cannot be overestimated. His visionary leadership, his ability to reach out and willingness to take strong and sometimes unpopular positions is what has moved this community forward. It has also inspired many others to follow in his footsteps. He always focused on the long term as when he invested in the blighted downtown area of Columbus long before it was fashionable. He will be sorely missed, but his legacy will remain.”
— Marc Olivié, president and CEO, W.C. Bradley Co.
‘He guided with his heart and head’
“Bill Turner's legacy is deep and will continue to positively impact the lives of so many for generations to come. His contributions to and impact on the shaping of our company are immeasurable. During his nearly 40 years serving on boards for Synovus, TSYS, and Columbus Bank and Trust, he guided with his heart and head ... and made us better at every turn. He practiced what he preached — that servant leadership is the only way to effectively lead and lift up others. We will miss him, and we extend our deepest sympathy but also sincere gratitude to his family for sharing Bill and his many gifts and talents with all of us for so many years.”
— Kessel Stelling, chairman, CEO, Synovus
‘Rest in peace, Mr. Turner’
“I am very saddened by the passing of Mr. Bill Turner, a man that my late father, J. H. Flakes Jr., respected. My father treasured their relationship that developed over the years. He spoke highly of Mr. Turner and his love and commitment to God, his family, his church and our city. Mr. Turner truly made an impact and difference in our city and will truly be missed. But his legacy of generosity, kindness and his bold faith in God through Jesus the Christ will live on. Rest in peace, Mr. Turner.”
— Rev. J.H. Flakes III, pastor, Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church
‘I will miss his voice encouraging TSYS’
“Bill Turner lived a life of love and leadership that will impact this community and the people who live here for many generations to come. He impacted thousands of lives during his life, and today his heart for service is woven into the fabric of our city. Personally, I enjoyed my visits with him immensely … his stories … his advice … and I will miss his voice encouraging TSYS to continue to do well. It is no exaggeration to say that TSYS would not exist without the influence and support of Bill Turner and his family. For that, I and thousands of team members around the world will always be thankful.”
— Troy Woods, chairman, CEO, TSYS
‘He left us a tremendous legacy’
“Mr. Turner challenged us all to see a better Columbus, and we did. He left us a tremendous legacy. We will honor him by continuing to set a bigger, bolder vision for the city he loved.”
— Teresa Tomlinson, mayor, Columbus
He always thought of others
“It is almost an understatement to say he was a great man. But he was. He never thought of himself, but instead always thought of others. We will never forget what he has done for our community, region and state.”
— Jimmy Yancey, retired chairman, Synovus
‘He made his life by giving’
“Bill Turner was a longtime friend and I am saddened to learn of his passing. He truly defined the meaning of servant leader. His legacy will reflect his willingness to always give back. He made his life by giving — and he always did it with a smile. Columbus, the state and our nation lost a great visionary and servant leader.”
— Calvin Smyre, dean of Georgia General Assembly and retired Synovus executive
He ‘encouraged us to think big’
“When the Infantry Museum Foundation leadership team first met with Mr. Turner, he was enthusiastic about the project. He recognized its potential for bridging the Fort Benning and Columbus communities. He offered his support and encouraged us to think big, so we did. I don’t think anyone imagined at that time just how big it would turn out to be, but I do know he was happy with the result, and what it has meant for our communities.”
— Ben Williams, retired president and chief operating officer, National Infantry Museum Foundation
‘He made work fun and challenging’
“I’ve said many times that I’ve had the ‘Best Job in America’ for the past 37 years, largely due in part to the fact that I had the opportunity to work with Mr. Bill Turner. He literally awoke every morning thinking of what he could do today to make it a better world. His positive energy and enthusiasm for life were boundless and contagious. He made work fun and challenging! You always felt like you worked alongside him … not for him. He absolutely walked the talk of servant leadership and whether he was in the board room or the grocery store or riding a horse through the piney woodland of the Bradley Farms, his life and actions personified the teachings of Jesus. Simply stated, through love he enriched the lives of all who knew him.”
Susan S. Wiggins, vice president, Stakeholder Relations, W.C. Bradley Co.
‘The Columbus Challenge caused us all to think big’
“I was a new kid on the block when I arrived in Columbus in 1988. A new wave of leadership was arriving at local institutions, including the Columbus Symphony, Columbus Museum, the Chamber, the Trade Center and the Springer. Frankly, I encountered what I regarded as some rather small-bore thinking about the potential of the arts in our city and I was frustrated. That is, until I met Bill Turner. I quickly discovered a man who pushed me to stretch my imagination far beyond the immediate, beyond the obvious and to consider transformation in the broadest possible terms. The Columbus Challenge was the perfect template for that type thinking and the experience with it changed my life, my art, my theater and my career. The Columbus Challenge caused us all to think big and to think collaboratively. At the Springer, we have a little saying, ‘While we're at it, why don't we change the world?’ Every time I hear it and every time I say it, I know exactly who inspired that sentiment. Mr. Bill Turner.”
— Paul Pierce, producing artistic director, Springer Opera House
‘Servant Leadership is now one of Columbus State University’s core values’
“Bill Turner’s impact on Columbus State University and this community simply cannot be overstated. His vision and actions led to the development of CSU’s downtown campus, the Servant Leadership Program, the nation’s first master’s curriculum in Servant Leadership at a public university. His passion for the philosophy of servant leadership was infectious and genuine, and shaped the development of a new generation of leaders. Servant Leadership is now one of Columbus State University’s core values, which sets us apart from many other public universities. Students in these programs have created a ripple effect for modeling servant leadership throughout the state of Georgia and well beyond. He was a longtime volunteer and member of the CSU Foundation Board of Trustees, endowed a chair in music with his wife, and left a legacy here that will likely never be matched.”
— Chris Markwood, president, Columbus State University
Comments