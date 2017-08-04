Phenix City Councilmember Johnnie Robinson dies at 61

Phenix City Councilmember Johnnie Robinson Jr. died Thursday morning, the city announced on Friday.
Robinson was 61. The cause of death was not released.
Robinson was elected a year ago to represent District 2, and prior to that he served on the Russell County Commission. He has lived in Phenix City for the last two decades.
“Councilmember Robinson eagerly looked forward to serving the City of Phenix City and residents of District 2,” the news release stated. “His goal was to aide in the continued economic growth of the city as he viewed that as a way to help improve individual lives through better job opportunities, educational opportunities and the city overall. Councilmember Robinson did not shy away from defending a cause or person he felt was worthy or deserving.”
Robinson is survived by his wife, Angela, and their five children.
Robinson was a retired U.S. Army first sergeant and an active member of the American Legion Fletcher-McCollister Post 135, where he served as chaplain.
He attained three degrees later in life, graduating from Troy University in 2003 with a bachelor’s degree in Human Services. He got his Master of Social Work from Clark Atlanta University in 2006 and later received a Doctorate of Divinity in 2012 and a Doctorate of Ministry in 2014 both from St. Thomas Christian University.
The seat will be filled by a special election, said City Manager Wallace Hunter.
