Officials release name of woman killed in crash on Double Churches Road

A 27-year-old woman was killed in a crash that occurred Sunday night near the intersection of Double Churches Road and Sierra Drive, officials said.
Jessica Oberlin was pronounced dead at 8:15 p.m., said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said. Her body has been sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy.
Columbus police were called to the intersection of Double Churches Road and Natural Trail around 7:50 p.m. Sunday to investigate a crash. Further details about the collision have yet to be released.
