Former superintendent of Phenix City Schools dies

Clifford Smith, former superintendent of Phenix City Schools, died Thursday at the age of 88, according to the obituary submitted to the Ledger-Enquirer.
Smith, who resided in Hoover, Ala., when he died, was superintendent in Phenix City from 1976 to 1992.
After graduating from Coosa County High School in 1947, Smith earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Alabama Polytechnic University (now Auburn University) in 1951 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He became a lieutenant and taught atomic, biological and chemical warfare at bases in Texas and Alabama.
Following an honorable discharge, Smith worked for 39 years in Alabama public schools. He taught biology at Sylacauga High School while earning a master’s degree in education from API. He was principal of Randolph County High School in Wedowee, T.R. Miller High School in Brewton and Anniston High School.
Smith became assistant superintendent of Anniston City Schools, where he was instrumental in the integration of that district, according to his obituary. After serving in the same position in Phenix City, he was promoted in 1976 to superintendent and led the school system until he retired in 1992.
During his 16 years as superintendent, Phenix City Schools significantly improved its standardized test scores and he oversaw construction of a vocational school, a new high school and several other infrastructure projects for improvement and modernization, according to his obituary. The Alabama Congress of Parents and Teachers named him the 1982-83 Superintendent of the Year.
Smith’s memorial service was conducted Monday in Rockford (Ala.) Baptist Church, where he was baptized at age 14. His body was interred in the town’s cemetery beside his wife of 62 years, Ann Vann Smith, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his children, John (Laura) Smith of Tallassee, Ala., and Amy (Chris) Ferguson of Vestavia Hills, Ala., as well as five grandchildren.
