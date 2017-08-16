Here are some local watch parties and special events for the great American eclipse

The great American eclipse is coming Monday, Aug. 21.
The once-in-a-lifetime event should be visible everywhere you can see the sun, but if you want to get out and experience the solar spectacle with others, there are several watch parties and special events hosted by local businesses and organizations. Make sure to bring along your certified solar viewing glasses and head out to see something special in the sky.
Coca-Cola Space Science Center and Columbus State University, 701 Front Ave, 12 p.m.-4 p.m.
The Coca-Cola Space Science Center will hold eclipse-themed events throughout the day, including a livestream in the Omnisphere of the eclipse from its zone of totality and a local webcast of the view in Columbus. The local webcast will also be broadcast to University Hall on CSU’s main campus. Admission is free.
Callaway Gardens, Virginia Hand Callaway Discovery Center, 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. (live viewing at 2 p.m.)
Callaway Gardens will host a NASA-sponsored livesteam of the eclipse starting at 9 a.m. Later in the day, families can make their own pinhole viewer to safely watch the eclipse if they do not have approved solar glasses. The live viewing, hosted by former NASA Space Ambassador Tom Garmon, begins at 2 p.m. Admission is $20 for adults, $10 for children and free to those younger than five.
Auburn University, Student Center and other areas, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Auburn University will host a community festival in celebration of the eclipse, which will include crafts, games, art and giveaways. The university will distribute solar glasses as long as supplies last, and there will be opportunities to create pinhole viewers as well for those who don’t get glasses. The peak of the eclipse in Auburn should be around 1:30 p.m., the university said.
Chattahoochee Valley Libraries, multiple times and events
The Columbus Public Library, Mildred L. Terry Public Library, Parks Memorial Public Library and Cusseta-Chattahoochee County Public Library will host watch parties throughout the day, some of which will include eclipse-themed crafts. Specifics and times vary by branch. Check for the details of your preferred branch at http://www.cvlga.org/blog/eclipse/
Yoga with The UP! Factory, Woodruff Park, 1 p.m.-2:45 p.m.
Instructor Courtney Collado will host a “solar flow” yoga session at Woodruff Park in UpTown Columbus during the eclipse. The event is kid-friendly and free, though attendees are asked to bring a mat, towel, water, sunscreen and solar viewing glasses.
Do you know of any other eclipse-viewing events happening Monday? Let us know and we’ll add them to the list.
