Local

Major southern fuel pipeline shuts down; local gas prices leap higher

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

August 31, 2017 07:16 AM

UPDATED August 31, 2017 03:56 PM

As Texas reels from the aftereffects of Hurricane Harvey, key refineries are operating at diminished capacity and major pipelines into Atlanta and the east coast were shut down Wednesday after Colonial Pipeline announced it would “ensure that its facilities are safe to operate and refiners in Lake Charles and points east have the ability to move product to Colonial.”

The Environmental Protection Agency released a statement Tuesday saying nearly a dozen refineries in the Harvey-impacted area were shut down, with others operating at reduced capacity.

That means fuel prices are expected to rise more than they already have and will continue rising the longer the refineries and pipelines are out of commission, the American Automobile Association and the EPA predicted.

Gas prices have been steadily rising in Columbus for more than a week, jumping from an average of $2.16 to $2.29 for regular unleaded fuel. The Georgia average was 10 cents higher, at $2.39, up from $2.22 a week ago, according to AAA.

While neither Georgia nor Columbus appear to have experienced a dramatic spike so far, as prices began rising well before Harvey hit, that could change as refineries struggle to get back on their feet.

“No doubt, Harvey has impacted operations and access to refineries in the Gulf Coast. However, a clear understanding of overall damage at the refineries is unknown,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “Despite the country’s overall oil and gasoline inventories being at or above 5-year highs, until there is clear picture of damage and an idea when refineries can return to full operational status, gas prices will continue to increase.”

Governor Nathan Deal assured Georgians that the state would not see a major fuel crisis. Deal received an emergency waiver from the EPA that allows vendors to sell lower-grade fuel and waived rules and regulations for truckers transporting fuel into Georgia.

“While recovery efforts continue and until normal operations resume, I urge the public to maintain regular consumption levels and travel schedules,” Deal said.

Scott Berson: 706-571-8578, @ScottBersonLE

