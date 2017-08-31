‘We only shoot black people,’ Georgia officer tells driver in video

A Cobb County police lieutenant has been moved to administrative duty after dash-cam footage appeared to show the officer telling a driver, “Remember, we only kill black people.”
Lieutenant Greg Abbot pulled over a driver for a DUI check. When he asked her to grab her cellphone, she told him she was nervous about moving her hands, because she had “just seen way too many videos,” reported Channel 2 Action News.
Abbot then responded, “But, you’re not black. Remember, we only shoot black people. We only kill black people, right? All the videos you’ve seen, have you seen the black people get killed?”
The incident apparently occurred more than a year ago, but an information request from Channel 2 brought it back into the public light. The AJC has reported on the department’s struggle to address community “perceptions of racism” and biased policing.
Abbot’s attorney said the comments were taken out of context. In a statement, his lawyer told Channel 2 that Abbot was attempting to de-escalate the situation because the driver was being resistant.
“Lt. Greg Abbott is a highly respected 28-year veteran of the Cobb County Police Department. He is cooperating with the department's internal investigation and will continue to do so. His comments must be observed in their totality to understand their context. He was attempting to de-escalate a situation involving an uncooperative passenger. In context, his comments were clearly aimed at attempting to gain compliance by using the passenger’s own statements and reasoning to avoid making an arrest.”
Chief Mike Register said in a statement that Abbot will remain on duty until the investigation is complete.
“No matter what context it was said, it shouldn’t have been said,” Register said.
